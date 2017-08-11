'Legends of Tomorrow' Season 3 Plot News, Air Date: Premiere Episode to Feature Julius Caesar in Wrong Time Period

Facebook/CWLegendsofTomorrow 'Legends of Tomorrow' will return for a third season on The CW.

DC's "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 will bow in October, and executive producer Marc Guggenheim recently teased what fans can look forward to.

It has already been revealed that the team of superheroes will be facing off against Gorilla Grodd, among other villains, in the new season. However, as Guggenheim explained to Collider, Grodd was originally not intended to appear.

The notion of Grodd being a villain in season 3 began as a joke, but as they discussed it more, the character started to take shape.

"As often happens, the joke starts to take root and we start to think that the joke has an interesting idea behind it," Guggenheim explained.

Fans can also expect to see the return of Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough), who will have all sorts of negative feelings about being post-dead. Apart from Grodd and Darhk, the Legends will also have to take down another villain named Kuasa (Tracy Ifeachor).

The season 2 finale saw the Legends actually breaking time in an effort to save the world. The consequences of their actions will lead to the assembly of the secret government branch known as the Time Bureau. Additionally, breaking time will also result in some iconic people in history finding themselves in the wrong time period.

"In Episode 1 of the year, we're dealing with Julius Caesar, who ends up in a time that he shouldn't be in," Guggenheim teased. "That's a different kind of time problem than we had last year."

Thankfully, there will be new and returning characters in season 3 who will help the Legends. As previously reported, Tala Ashe will portray Zari Adrianna Tomaz, a Muslim superhero who hails from the future. Wentworth Miller is also expected to reprise his role as Leonard Snart, though his character will be a little different once again.

"We have a really, really cool way of bringing him back this year, but I haven't even pitched it to the network yet," Guggenheim revealed. "We're excited, but we haven't even had a chance to tell Wentworth."

"Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 will premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.