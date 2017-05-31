'Legends of Tomorrow' Season 3 Release Date, Cast News: Legends to Disband; Vixen Actress Confirms Character Will Return Despite Season 2 Death

The Legends lost team members like Captain Cold (Wentworth Miller) and Vixen (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) in the previous seasons, but it looks like the dead does not stay dead forever as "Legends of Tomorrow" returns for its third season this fall.

Facebook/CWLegendsOfTomorrowA promotional image for DC's "Legends of Tomorrow" featuring Vixen.

The full synopsis for DC's "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 has been released and it states that after messing up the timeline and creating anachronisms, which is "a scattering of people, animals, and objects all across time," due to their actions in the previous season, the Legends will be forced to disband as Rip Hunter's (Arthur Darvill) and his newly formed Time Bureau questions their methods.

However, after some time, the Legends — composed of Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell) , Sara Lance (Caity Lotz), Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), Nate Heywood (Nick Zano), Martin Stein (Victor Garber), and Jefferson Jackson (Franz Drameh) — find their way back to each other and work together to challenge the Time Bureau's authority.

Although Richardson-Sellers' Vixen, who died at the hands of Captain Cold last season, was not mentioned in the synopsis, she confirmed during a panel at the Heroes & Villains Fan Fest in London that he character is returning for season 3.

"I am definitely coming back next season," she revealed, according to a report. However, she has not given any further information as to how Vixen is returning and if she is going to be present for the entire season.

There are speculations that she will only be appearing for a short period of time, wherein the other version of her, the one that the Legends retrieved when they went back to the war again, will be returning to her timeline to fulfill her destiny.

Richardson-Sellers' character is also included in the promotional poster for "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3, which was shared by co-star Brandon Routh on Twitter.

"Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 will air Tuesdays this fall on The CW.