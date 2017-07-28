'Legends of Tomorrow' Season 3 Rumors: Series to Feature Robin's Ancestors

Facebook/DC's Legends of Tomorrow "Legends of Tomorrow" returns to The CW for its season 3 this October 10.

While "Legends of Tomorrow" has yet to feature its own version of Batman, it is suspected that the upcoming season 3 of the DC series will feature the ancestors of the Dark Knight's sidekick, Robin.

The first trailer of "Legends of Tomorrow" was recently released at the just-concluded San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), and it offers a glimpse of what fans can expect from the series' upcoming season. While it is apparent in the trailer that the time-traveling superheroes will be dealing with dinosaurs, it is now suspected that the movie will also bring in Robin's ancestors into the mix.

Movie Pilot opines that a particular scene in the trailer seems to hint that the Boy Wonder 's ancestors may be a part of the upcoming third season run of "Legends of Tomorrow." The supposed hint at Robin's reference happens around the 31-second mark of the trailer where the heroes visit a circus before B'wana Beast eventually appears. In the said scene, a pair of acrobats wearing suits identical to the original costume of Robin are seen practicing, prompting some to suspect that the upcoming season 3 of "Legends of Tomorrow" may reference to Boy Wonder through his ancestors.

To the uninitiated, Robin, aka Dick Grayson, is a star acrobat, just like his parents, who traveled over the United States and Europe for their performances. When his parents were murdered, it was when Bruce Wayne stepped into his life as he adopted and eventually mentored him to be the Bat vigilante's sidekick.

With the reveal that "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 will feature anachronisms — a scattering of people, animals, and objects all across time — and the heroes' ability to travel in different periods because of their Waverider, it is said that for the series to feature Robin's ancestors is not really a far cry.

Will Robin's ancestors be featured in "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3? Find out when the series returns to The CW for its third season run on Oct. 10.