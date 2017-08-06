'Legends of Tomorrow' Season 3 Spoilers: Another 'Flash' Villain Arrives; Julius Caesar to Be Featured Too

(Photo: The CW) Grodd strangles Flash in "The Flash" season 1, episode 21, "Grodd Lives."

It looks like dinosaurs in futuristic Los Angeles will not be the only animals the Waverider crew will have to deal with in "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3.

Gorilla Grodd will be featured as one of the villains in the new season, executive producer Marc Guggenheim confirmed at the Television Critics Association (TCA) press tour.

However, the mind-controlling sentient gorilla that is coming to "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 is one that the Team Flash has not seen before, even after squaring off with him twice now, barely surviving at that.

Guggenheim teased, as quoted by IGN:

It will be a version of him that we have not met yet on any of the shows. It will be the most evolved and powerful form of Grodd. We're actually breaking the episode now.

It looks like Grodd will be a serious adversary in "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3. However, with the display of power in the group, especially the abilities of Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), they will not go down without a fight for sure.

Unfortunately, Grodd will not be the only non-human that the team will take on in "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3. The EP had this to say about another baddie coming this year:

This is a non-human entity. This is a much more supernatural, spooky vibe this season. We're dealing more with magic. It's less real-world bad guys.

Apart from Grodd and this mysterious new group, "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 will also put the legends themselves in the middle of another important era in history.

The group will meet the Roman general Julius Caesar when they visit Rome in an episode. Simon Merrells, who played the role of Caesar's patron Crassus in the Starz television series "Spartacus," will bring the character to life.

While it looks like the squad has a lot of work cut out for them, the entrance of Muslim hero hacktivist Zari Adrianna Tomaz (Tala Ashe) from 2042 in "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 should be a huge help.

"Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 premieres Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.