'Legends of Tomorrow' Season 3 Spoilers: Caity Lotz Teases 'Crazier' Adventures, Love Interest

After the Waverider crew "broke time," it would not be a surprise that Sara (Caity Lotz) and company will find themselves in far stranger territories come "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3.

(Photo: The CW)A promotional image from "Legends of Tomorrow" season 2.

Those who have been following the time-travelling adventures of the motley crew would know that returning to events that they already participated in caused all sorts of problems.

This included the amalgamation of the past and future, with dinosaurs now roaming around a futuristic Los Angeles in the year 2016. In an interview with TVLine, Lotz teased that it just gets more insane.

"It's going to be even crazier than it was last season," the star teased, which is saying something considering how things turned out in "Legends of Tomorrow" season 2.

As fans know, the Legends worked with their past selves, went inside the mind of Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill), who, in turn, kissed a physical manifestation of Waverider's very own AI (artificial intelligence), Gideon.

Things definitely got crazy in the previous season, which obviously worked for the show as the sophomore run of it was highly praised by media outlets.

"Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 is expected to see the group bring back time the way it is supposed to be. However, they will deal with the new sheriffs in town aka the Time Bureau, who Rip Hunter, who left the team in the season 2 finale, happens to be a part of.

With regard to some potential romantic relationships, Lotz teased that there are "little bit of some talks about love interests" for her character, whose had a fair share of romance in the past seasons.

On several occasions, Sara managed to woo tons of women in the eras they visit. The first season also in a way paired her up with Captain Cold (Wentworth Miller).

It is unclear what "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 has in store for Sara in the love department, but fans should learn soon when the series returns Tuesday, Oct. 10, on The CW.