'Legends of Tomorrow' Season 3 Spoilers: New Member to Challenge the Legends

Facebook/CWLegendsofTomorrow Featured in the image is Tala Ashe, who is set to join the Legends as Zari Adrianna Tomaz.

When "Legends of Tomorrow" returns for its third season this fall, the Legends are set to continue their journey through time to fix what they have broken, and viewers are going to meet a new character, who will play a big role in the team's time traveling adventures.

Last month, during San Diego Comic-Con, Comic Book Resources caught up with Brandon Routh, who plays Ray Palmer in the series, and new cast member Tala Ashe, who will be playing hacktivist Zari Adrianna Tomaz.

According to the actors, Zari's presence will affect the Legends — most especially Ray.

"Zari is challenging to all the Legends at first," Ashe revealed. "Ray is a glass half full guy and she struggles with that, because of what she's seen. I think that they're also going to bond in that. Opposites attract in that way," she added.

There even might be a possibility that Ray and Zari will be linked romantically, considering that the show has already tried pairing him up with several other female characters in the past. However, with Zari's proficient skills surrounding technology, tech genius Ray is said to question himself as to where this leaves him.

Routh added, "Zari... presents a different view on technology and what it can do. Even more of her pessimistic view of the world, she challenges Ray to do more with his technology and inventions, in trying to help change the world."

How will Zari help the legends fix the broken timeline?

In other news, the Legends are going to face a new enemy in the show's upcoming season in the form of Tracy Ifeachor's Kuasa. This character was previously seen in the second season of the animated series "Vixen," wherein she served as the antagonist.

According to executive producer Marc Guggenheim, Kuasa's past appearance on "Vixen" will be addressed in "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3, which premieres Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 9 p.m. on The CW.