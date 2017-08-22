'Legends of Tomorrow' Season 3 Spoilers: Sara Uses Her Guilt as Motivation; Will Martin Leave the Team?

(Photo: Facebook/CWLegendsofTomorrow) "Legends of Tomorrow" will return for a third season on The CW.

Sara (Caity Lotz) deals with the consequences of her past decisions when "Legends of Tomorrow" returns for season 3 this fall.

In season 2, viewers saw Sara learn more about the true meaning of leadership. She started from being the assassin to being the ship's captain. While her journey was quite rough, she became good at it by the end of the season. Sara seemed to be doing well enough that it led the team's former leader Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) to leave his own ship.

As the series approaches the third installment, Sara will be driven by guilt because she blames herself for the wrong things that happened. Although she is happy to be the new captain, she believes the messed-up timeline is her fault.

"She's found her place as the captain of the Waverider, so unlike last season where it was a little bit of a learning curve, she's happy to be the captain," executive producer Marc Guggenheim told Entertainment Weekly. "One of the things that hang over the whole year is the fact that she has some measure of responsibility for all the anachronisms that they are dealing with," he continued.

Meanwhile, Martin (Victor Garber) will also have to deal with personal issues next season. A time aberration ended up with Martin gaining a daughter named Lily (Christina Brucato). Martin's newfound commitments made him a lot of things, and there are speculations that it could make him give up time-traveling.

Garber recently caught up with Digital Spy and he confirmed that Martin will be forced to make "some decisions." Whether it will affect the team remains to be seen, but the actor teased that his character will be "questioning everything" this season.

The third season of "Legends of Tomorrow" premieres Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.