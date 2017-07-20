'Legends of Tomorrow' Season 3 Spoilers: Series to Welcome a Tweaked Version of DC Superhero Isis

Facebook/DC's Legends of Tomorrow "Legends of Tomorrow" returns to The CW for its season 3 this October 10.

While DC's "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 is not expected to arrive earlier than October, fans can already expect that the next installment of the DC series on The CW will be ushering new faces into the show, including Tala Ashe, who is known for her Anna Stone role in "American Odyssey" TV series.

It has been learned that Ashe will become a regular cast member of "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 as she breathes life to the character Zari Adrianna Tomaz, the alter ego of the DC superhero character Isis. To the uninitiated, the recent depiction of the character in DC comics has made Isis a love interest to Black Adam and possesses the powers of the Egyptian goddess, Isis.

However, according to reports, "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 will tweak the show's version of the character. Based on the official description of Ashe's role, the series' version of Isis is a Muslim-American woman from the year 2030, whose future has been altered because of technology. Reportedly, "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3's Isis will have the character becoming a "grey hat hacktivist" due to fear, prejudice, and human's lack of care for the planet.

"A computer nerd with a wry, combative attitude. A woman living a double life who doesn't realize that she has secret, latent powers derived from an ancient, mystical source," goes a portion of the description of Ashe's Isis role in "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3.

Meanwhile, it has been recently revealed that production for "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 has already commenced, and its first-ever episode will be titled "Aruba Con." To recall, the season 2 finale of "Legends of Tomorrow" had Mick Rory/Heat Wave (Dominic Purcell) saying that he wanted to go to Aruba. Based on the title of "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 episode 1, it seems the team of superheroes will, indeed, find their way to the tropical country, where they may possibly come face-to-face with dinosaurs.

