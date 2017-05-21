'Legends of Tomorrow' Season 3 Spoilers: Team Disbands; Familiar Face as New Big Bad

After breaking time itself, the Waverider crew disbands in the next season of "Legends of Tomorrow," which will see a familiar face as the new big bad.

The CWA promotional still from "Legends of Tomorrow" season 2, episode 14, "Moonshot"

In an effort to defeat the Legion of Doom, Sara (Caity Lotz) and company decided to go back to a point in time they have already participated in, meeting "past" versions of themselves and wrecking all of time in the process.

The timequakes and timestorms they experienced last season were just the beginning of the world-shattering consequences they will soon endure in "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3.

The synopsis for the new season reveals that the Legends "essentially fractured the timeline and created anachronisms — a scattering of people, animals, and objects all across time." This would explain why dinosaurs were roaming around a futuristic Los Angeles.

The team will have to bring everything back to their proper locations in the timelines in "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3, which is a herculean task in itself without having to deal with entities looking to wreak havoc.

This is exactly what they will be dealing with though with a new adversary on the block called the Time Bureau aka "the new sheriffs in town" established by no other than Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill), who left the team after their victory in the previous season.

It is unclear what version of Rip this is or where or when he comes from. What's known at the moment is that with the Time Bureau asserting their authority and calling the shots, the team had no other choice but to split up in "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3.

This does not last long though. Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell), who went off to Aruba following the disbanding, discovers Rip is part of the crew and decides to do something about it. The description then teases:

"Seeing this as an opportunity to continue their time travelling heroics, Sara wastes no time in getting the Legends back together. We reunite with billionaire inventor Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), the unconventional historian-turned-superhero Nick Heywood (Nick Zano), and Professor Martin Stein (Victor Garber) and Jefferson "Jax" Jackson (Franz Drameh), who together form the meta-human Firestorm."

Together, the Legends will prove that they are still the rightful line of defense of time in "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 despite their sometimes messy approach in putting things in order.

This won't be the first time the Legends find themselves on the opposite side of Rip's new dealings. "Legends of Tomorrow" season 2 saw Rip go after Sara and co after his mind was rewired by the Legion of Doom to despise the team he put together.

"Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 premieres this fall on The CW.