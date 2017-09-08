'Legends of Tomorrow' Spoilers: Dominic Purcell Teases Mick Rory Will Encounter His Greatest Fear

Dominic Purcell's character on "Legends of Tomorrow" might be a tough and intimidating guy. An upcoming season 3 episode, however, might be too much for him to handle as Purcell's Mick Rory, also known as Heat Wave, will come face-to-face with his greatest fear.

Facebook/CWLegendsofTomorrow Heat Wave of "Legends of Tomorrow" will face something he's afraid of in season 3.

In an interview with Comic Book, Purcell revealed that Heat Wave will encounter something that he's been afraid of for most of his life. It will happen on "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 episode 2.

He doesn't want to give away too many details except to say that viewers might be surprised by what they will found out about his character.

"It's a hysterical episode, and let me put it this way: Mick is scared of something you wouldn't believe Mick Rory is scared of," Purcell teased.

It's not hard to deduce what this "something" is though. A teaser to "Legends of Tomorrow" shows Heat Wave screaming that clowns must die and he's seen punching one on the face.

Meanwhile, the "Legends of Tomorrow" superheroes will also time travel to ancient Rome this season where they will meet Julius Caesar, who will be played by Simon Merrels. Another episode will also take the characters to the Victorian age where Dracula might make his appearance and there will be an episode that will pay homage to Steven Spielberg's "E.T."

Helen of Troy will also meet the superheroes but the episode will come with a little twist as it will happen in the 1930's.

"Helen of Troy, ends up in Hollywood in 1938 and starts up a studio war between Louis B. Mayer [MGM] and Jack Warner [Warner Bros], who want to sign her as the latest IT girl," executive producer Phil Klemmer told Cinema Blend. "And so it's the Trojan War, as playing out by two Hollywood studios."

DC's "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 will premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 9:00 p.m. on The CW.