'Legends of Tomorrow' Spoilers: EPs Talk About Grodd's Comeback

At the 2017 Television Critics Association (TCA) summer press tour, "Legends of Tomorrow" executive producer Marc Guggenheim shared why he wanted to bring in the mind-controlling gorilla Grodd from "The Flash" to the upcoming season.

Facebook/CWLegendsofTomorrow "Legends of Tomorrow" will return for a third season on The CW.

The exec plans to add more diversity to the show. In light of that, he decided to create a part for the intelligent ape in "Legends of Tomorrow."

"[The idea to add Grodd to the show] was really born out of, we did the Legion of Doom last year and that was a lot of fun, but at the same time, we were very cognizant of the fact that we had three white men," Guggenheim told Collider. "And then, when we added evil Rip (Arthur Darvill), it was four, and when we added Snart (Wentworth Miller), it was five white men. So, really, at the top of our list was some diversity."

Guggenheim shared that the idea of Grodd crossing over was initially a joke. Eventually, they took it more seriously, given that their villains so far have consistently been white women. And the idea of a non-human opponent was not too much of a stretch for them as Grodd has continuously proven to be quite the adversary, as seen in the previous seasons of "The Flash." Hence, this time around, fans of The CW-DC universe will see how the Legends will fare against the intelligent gorilla.

At the same event, executive producer Phil Klemmer teased how the character will find his way into the show. He told IGN that a non-human entity will be responsible for recruiting him, encouraging him to go against the Legends.

This version of Grodd, however, will be completely different from the one fans have seen in "The Flash." When the ape returns, he will be in his "most evolved and powerful" form.

"Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 premieres on Oct. 10, Tuesday, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.