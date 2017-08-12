'Legion' Season 2 Plot News: Fans Can Expect More X-Men References

Twitter/@LegionFX Promotional banner for FX's "Legion"

Now that the second season of "Legion" has long been confirmed, cast members also teased that fans should expect to see more references to the TV show's source materials, the X-Men comics.

Actors Dan Stevens and Aubrey Plaza, who portray main characters David Haller and Lenny Busker, respectively, were present at the San Diego Comic-Con last month. Talking to ComicBook, the actors answered questions on how the show's second season will feature more references to the X-Men comics.

Stevens said: "We haven't even really scratched the surface of the number of characters or entities that are contained within Legion. The Shadow King was obviously one of them, and a large part, but there's a lot more going on."

One of the main points of review for the first season of "Legion" is its distinct presentation of events compared to the comic books, but it does not necessarily mean the show was not good enough to be renewed for another season. Many fans would normally want to see some of the familiar plots from the fine print coming to life, especially when they are ported to the small screen.

In the first season of "Legion," probably the show's biggest nod to its comic book reference is the appearance of the Shadow King in the very latter part of the show.

And Stevens seemingly agreed to that, as he said: "Anyone who knows the comics knows the scope of the world in which its set, so there's a lot more to dig out of his head."

Stevens and Plaza also confirmed that the reference to the original "Legion" material will be seen in additional characters, new costumes and filming locations to be featured in season 2.

Plaza teased: "There's Farouk's [The Shadow King] family - let's bring the family in. See where this b**** comes from."

"Legion" season 2 will premiere sometime in 2018 on FX.