'LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2' news: Nov. 14 release date confirmed; Nintendo Switch version in the works

"LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2" will be launched on Nov. 14, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment announced Monday.

The upcoming video game will be available for PCs and game consoles, with a Nintendo Switch version currently in the works.

The sequel to the 2013 Marvel adventure game will be exclusively available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. However, the studio is also developing a Nintendo Switch version to be released sometime in the holiday season.

Prior to the announcement, a short teaser for the upcoming sequel was released. The clip shows LEGO Baby Groot, who recently appeared in the movie "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." The adorable character is seen running through an explosive brick battleground. At the end of the 15-second preview, Doctor Strange flies beside the official logo, revealing that a full-length trailer will go live on May 23.

Doctor Strange is already in the original game's roster, while Baby Groot is a new addition in the hit franchise.

Similar to the original game's format, "LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2" brings Marvel heroes and villains together for an important mission. The characters will have to fight against the time-traveling villain Kang the Conqueror as they visit different realities and eras. They can enter new worlds by passing through the game's hub world called Chronopolis.

Locations featured in the sequel include the Old West, Ancient Egypt, and New York City in the year 2099. Players can take on the role of famed Marvel characters such as Captain Marvel, Hulk, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man, Cowboy Captain America, Thor, the Green Goblin, and more.

In a press release, Tom Stone, managing director of TT Games, revealed that the game will introduce new and exciting gameplay features. "With a completely original branching storyline, LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2 introduces amazing new gameplay features," he said, "including the ability for characters to manipulate time and a four-player competitive Super Hero battling mode."