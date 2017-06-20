'LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2' Preview: Gameplay Introduces 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Characters, New World

Before the recently concluded Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment said that they will be releasing a sequel to the popular "LEGO Marvel Super Heroes" game. And during the event, some gamers were able to get the first glimpse of the gameplay with a hands-on demo.

Facebook/LEGOMarvelVideoGameA promotional image for "LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2"

Inquisitr reported that the upcoming game features miniature figure versions of popular characters in Marvel Cinematic Universe's box-office hits, such as Star-Lord, Groot, Drax, Gamora, and Rocket Raccoon from "Guardians of the Galaxy," as well as Dr. Strange. Marvel comics fans will also be in for a treat as classic characters like Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Gwen, and Captain Marvel have also been added to the lineup.

Meanwhile, IGN posted a video featuring 10 minutes of "LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2" gameplay, which shows the Star-Lord's ship and introduces the "Guardians of the Galaxy" characters, who are on a mission to build and flip an emergnecy switch on the ship.

This is said to be the tutorial phase that players have to go through before going on their first battle, which involves taking down a Celestial that is attacking the city. Players can choose from the different Guardians to defeat the enemy, but Star-Lord is likely the best choice for the job.

The gameplay also gave a glimpse of a brand-new world called Chronopolis, which is said to serve as a junction that connects different areas, such as Attilan and K'un-L'un.

According to a blog post on We Got This Covered, this new feature makes it possible for the game to bring different characters and worlds together, allowing heroes to travel across parallel universes and different periods in time with the goal of defeating Kang the Conqueror, the game's main villain.

Considering that the new big bad has time-traveling abilities, it will likely affect the story and how the LEGO heroes find ways to succeed.

"LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2" will be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on Nov. 14. It will also be made available for Nintendo Switch later in the holiday season.