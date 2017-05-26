'LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2' Release Date, Latest News: Announcement Trailer Hints Larger Open-World, Character Roster

Almost after four years after the launch of the original game title "Lego Marvel Super Heroes," Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment is just about ready to release its sequel video game, "Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2."

(Photo: Youtube/AFGuidesHD)A screenshot from the official trailer of "LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2."

An announcement trailer for the video game sequel has been released, and it hints at a huge open-world game and promises a massive roster of Marvel gaming characters.

In the first full-length trailer of the video game, TT Games and Warner Bros. have provided fans details on what to expect from the superhero title. The video also reveals Kang the Conqueror to be the main antagonist of the game as he seeks to lord over everything in the world. It also brings all of the realities of the Marvel Universe in a city referred to as Chronopolis.

"Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 was always meant to be about something else," Arthur Parsons, lead designer of the game, said at a press view event, according to Polygon. "We're back with an original story set inside the world of some of my personal favorite comic runs, but with a much more diverse roster of characters," he continued.

Some of the famous faces in the Marvel Universe featured in the trailer include Star-Lord, Groot, and the rest of "Guardians of the Galaxy" members like Gamora. Other popular characters also appear in the video such as Captain America, Ms. Marvel, the Incredible Hulk and more.

According to a report by GameRant, "LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2" will feature a larger open-world compared to the original video game, with TT Games guaranteeing more game levels, missions, and many other activities to do in its open-world environment.

"LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2" is set to be released on Nov. 17 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One. A Nintendo Switch version of the game is also expected to be launched by Christmas.