'Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2' Trailer, Gameplay News: New Gamescom 2017 Trailer Reveals Different Worlds Under Chronopolis

Facebook/LEGOMarvelVideoGame A promotional image for the "Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2" video game.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has released a new trailer for "LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2" for Gamescom 2017, showing off Kang The Conqueror's world, Chronopolis.

It is where Kang The Conqueror brought together different periods in time and universes as a result of breaking time.

As reported on comics and gaming news site Bleeding Cool, Chronopolis will serve as an Open Hub World wherein players can get access to different worlds, such as Asgard, Kang's Citadel, Hydra Empire, Ancient Egypt, Medieval England, Wakanda, Attilan, K'un-lun, Coliseum, Hala, Manhattan, Noir New York, Lemuria, Old West, Nueva York, Xandar, Knowhere, and The Swamp.

The trailer also showcased the new characters added to the "LEGO Marvel Super Heroes" game sequel, namely Iron Fist, Black Panther, Noir Spider-Man, Adam Warlock, Howard The Duck, Man Thing, and more.

While the release of a new trailer is exciting news for Marvel fans and those who have played the first installment of the game, some critics have found it to be all over the place. As per Hannah Dawn of PCGamesN, it was quite odd seeing a cowboy Captain America in the Old West location.

Despite this, fans are excited for the game's release, especially because it will allow a two-player co-op on the Nintendo Switch console with the use of the Joy-Con. This was reportedly confirmed by TT Games, the developer of the game.

Unlike the older installment of Lego video games, "Lego City: Undercover," the upcoming game will not be released on the Wii U and last generation consoles like the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.

"LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2" will be released on Nov. 17 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.

Meanwhile, IGN also uploaded a gameplay demo on YouTube. It shows the wide selection of characters that can be unlocked in the game.