'LEGO Worlds' DLC: Third Content Pack 'Monsters' Detailed

(Photo: Warner Bros. Interactive) A promotional image for "LEGO Worlds: Monsters" DLC.

Although it is yet to make its way to the Nintendo Switch, the Traveller's Tales sandbox game "LEGO Worlds" is already about to get bigger once again with the announcement of a third downloadable content (DLC) pack called "Monsters."

This DLC will give players the chance to take a trip down Monster Town, "a peculiar place full of scary quests, terrifying creatures, haunted houses and ghastly vehicles sure to send chills down players' spines."

More details about the next "LEGO Worlds" DLC have been revealed in a press release by Warner Bros. Interactive and picked up by Nintendo Everything:

In Monster Town, Halloween is celebrated every day! But delinquent zombies are taking their trick-or-treating a bit too seriously. Players must use their LEGO brick building skills to repair the damage and scare away the zombies with tricks of their own.

Also on the way to "LEGO Worlds" are a couple more DLCs — "Classic Space" and "Survivor," announced by Warner Bros. a month ago.

The former will take players to the "farthest reaches of space" and provide them the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to drive around on the moon and interact with crazy new creatures in fresh new quests and vehicles.

The latter, on the other hand, is all about living the pirate life. This means that "LEGO Worlds" players will find themselves stranded in an island where they will meet a bunch of new characters — both friendly and boorish.

Already released in other platforms back in March, "LEGO Worlds" will be available on the Nintendo Switch on Sept. 5 in North America while gamers in Europe will have to wait until Sept. 8 to get their hands on the game.

The newly announced "Monsters" DLC for "LEGO Worlds" will be made available sometime in October for Switch and the other platforms, namely the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.