'LEGO Worlds' Free DLC Release Date: 'Monsters' and 'Ninjago' Teasers Released

(Photo: Warner Bros. Interactive) A promotional image for "LEGO Worlds: Monsters" DLC.

Warner Bros. Interactive has treated fans with a look at the upcoming downloadable content (DLC) packs for its hit game "LEGO Worlds" with a couple of brand-new teasers.

It has already been announced that the coming months will see the arrival of the "Ninjago" DLC and the "Monsters" DLC. The company showed a glimpse of these free expansions at Gamescom.

To be based on the upcoming film "LEGO: Ninjago" starring Jackie Chan and Dave Franco among many others, the "Ninjago" DLC will be the first one to arrive. It will be out next month and will, needless to say, allow players to become a ninja.

In October, the "Monsters" expansion will be available on "LEGO Worlds." This one will take players to Monster Town, which is described as "a peculiar place full of scary quests, terrifying creatures, haunted houses and ghastly vehicles sure to send chills down players' spines."

The official description for the horror-themed "LEGO Worlds" DLC reads:

In Monster Town, Halloween is celebrated every day! But delinquent zombies are taking their trick-or-treating a bit too seriously. Players must use their LEGO brick building skills to repair the damage and scare away the zombies with tricks of their own.

"Ninjago" and "Monsters" will be the third and fourth DLC for "LEGO: Worlds." The first one "Classic Space," allowed players to be an astronaut and drive around the moon. The second DLC was called "Survivor" and gave gamers the chance to live the pirate life.

"LEGO: Worlds" is already available to the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, but the Nintendo Switch players won't be able to get their hands on it until next week.

Players in North America will be able to purchase this version starting Sept. 5 while folks in Europe will have to wait a little longer with the release set Sept. 8.