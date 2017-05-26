'Lego Worlds' News: First Major Patch Includes New Sandbox Mode

Good news has come for players of "Lego Worlds" as they can now explore their building skills with the new sandbox mode that came with the first major update since the game's release.

Facebook/LEGOWorldsGameA promotional image for the "Lego Worlds" game.

The recently released patch is the first major update since the game was launched in March this year. In the Sandbox Mode, players can unleash their creativity and see wherever their imagination takes them. All of the game's tools and materials will be instantly available for players to use in polishing their building skills.

A video introduction to the game's Sandbox Mode was recently uploaded by Warner Bros. on YouTube, which informs players of what they need to know about the new mode.

As per the video's instructions, the first thing that players need to do is to design their dream world by finding a random one or by starting from scratch. Next is to explore the Discovery Tool, in which players will find a wide range of characters, creatures, vehicles, and other various objects that can be used to customize their world.

The video also previews how to build bricks. In the Sandbox Mode, players get access to every single brick in the game, and this allows them to maximize their creativity. Most importantly, players are encouraged to experiment as much as they can.

According to ComicBook, playing in the Sandbox Mode will skip the tutorial part, so if someone is new to the game, the player is advised to try the Adventure Mode first in order to get a proper grasp of how the tools work. The rarest creatures are also mostly found in the Adventure Mode.

Apart from the introduction of the new mode, the update has also enhanced the game's user interface. There is now a new Front Menu and some of the in-game prompts have been removed. Also, the save-killing bug that has been plaguing the game for the past couple of months has finally been fixed.

Another thing to look out for in "Lego Worlds" is the addition of new models for the Brick Build Showcase, which is said to include new characters, vehicles, creatures, and props, as well as Nexo Knight and City Emergency theme items.

"Lego Worlds" is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.