'LEGO Worlds' Nintendo Switch Release All Set This September

Facebook/LEGOWorldsGame "Lego Worlds" will arrive on Switch this month.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has announced that the Switch version of its sandbox game, "LEGO Worlds," will be released on Sept. 8.

According to Dual Shockers, Switch users can purchase the digital version of "LEGO Worlds" for $29.99. Those who are interested in getting the physical set, however, are in for a bonus. Aside from the base game, they will get two premium downloadable content packs, all for $39.99. The expansions included in the package are "Classic Space" and "Monsters." These may be purchased separately from Nintendo's eShop and other platforms for $3.99 each.

The whole LEGO universe is basically a galaxy of planets just waiting to be explored. Gamers will get to ride different vehicles and meet unusual creatures. In "LEGO Worlds," players travel through a number of fantasy inspired surroundings to find hidden treasures. There is no limit to what they can do as they build worlds using the varied prebuilt LEGO structures available in the game. Those adventurous builders may also opt to assemble and construct things brick by brick.

Video Gamer reported that the Brick Build Showcase will be accessible to players using the Nintendo Switch version of the game. Through this, they can unlock more predefined complex structures. Gamers will also encounter new characters and creatures, as well as props and items from the LEGO themed playsets. There will be regular free content updates included in the package as well.

Meanwhile, the gaming community is ecstatic over the changes developer Traveller's Tales has made on the "LEGO Worlds" app icon. According to Nintendo Life, the new one, which will roll out in a patch soon, has been positively received by Reddit users. Instead of the minimalist icon, the new one is much more interactive and showed a number of LEGO characters.

"LEGO Worlds" will be released for Nintendo Switch on Sept. 8. It is currently playable on PS4, Xbox One and PC.