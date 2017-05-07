Lena Dunham Health News: 'Girls' Star Updates Fans Following Hospitalization After Met Gala

Sometime after walking the 2017 Met Gala red carpet in an Elizabeth Kennedy gown and hob-knobbing with some of fashion's most elite, Lena Dunham was rushed to the hospital. Thankfully, there wasn't any serious issue, according to the "Girls" star's latest update.

Reuters/Brendan McdermidLena Dunham at the 2017 Met Gala honoring Comme des Garçons’ Rei Kawakubo.

On Thursday, Dunham shared a health update via an Instagram post. Alongside a photo of her on a hospital bed, the actress published a lengthy note talking about her recent hospitalization.

First, she expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and concern from fans. The actress then explained that she was rushed to the emergency room due to complications from her recent endometriosis surgery. Rather than just focusing on her own condition, Dunham decided to also talk about the current state of healthcare in the country.

"When the healthcare of so many American women, especially our trans sisters, is at-risk — or already nonexistent — I am lucky to be in the position to seek help when I'm in pain. To those in that privileged spot — never forget that we are blessed and can pay it forward by supporting Planned Parenthood and LGBTQ clinics like Callen-Lorde with our [money] and [time]," she said.

Dunham's plea is timely as House GOP lawmakers have just passed the Republican health care bill, which repeals Obamacare. The bill eliminates federal funding for Planned Parenthood.

In her post, the actress also took the time to support women suffering from chronic illness, who continue to do their jobs and take care of their families even when they are in constant pain.

In 2015, Dunham opened up about having endometriosis, a condition where tissue that lines the uterus grows on other parts of the body which, in turn, causes chronic pain. It is also said to cause infertility.

After enduring years and years of excruciating pain, Dunham decided to undergo surgery in early April. The surgery was successful, and the doctor pronounced her "disease-free."

"Once my sutures have been removed and my bruises have changed from blue to yellow to green to gone, I will be healthy. All that will remain is my long-term relationship with pain, and it's time to get real about that," she shared.

While Dunham may have experienced a health scare this week, she continues to be strong not just for her sake but for the many women who look up to her as a role model.