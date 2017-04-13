Lena Dunham Pregnant? Latest Snap in LA Proves Actress Is Not Pregnant

After rumors about her pregnancy previously made the rounds online, it has now been confirmed that "Girls" star Lena Dunham is not pregnant. In the HBO series, her character Hannah took everyone by surprise when she announced that she was carrying a baby. However, Dunham is not pregnant in real life and a recent photo of her in Los Angeles can attest to that.

Facebook/girlsHBO Lena Dunham in the promotional photo for HBO's "Girls"

Last week, the 30-year-old actress was spotted strolling around the streets of Los Angeles, flaunting a fitter body which proves that she's not pregnant as previous rumors claimed.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Dunham talked about her on-screen persona being an expectant mom. She also shared her reaction after learning about her on-screen pregnancy.

According to the actress, she had mixed reactions when she was told about the pregnancy of Hannah. "It's almost an interesting litmus test for where people feel they are in their lives, or what they think is appropriate," she said.

She went on to add how interesting it is to see how keeping a baby becomes politicized in several ways, especially in liberal communities.

The recent pregnancy rumors were not the first that the "Girls" actress had to deal with throughout her career. Back in 2016, she also addressed the same issue when a fan commented on one of her Instagram photos, trying to confirm if she was pregnant.

In the said photo, Dunham was wearing a gown. One fan asked if she was expecting a child. In response, Dunham wrote in jest, "Thank you! I'm not expecting but I did enjoy a large box of gluten free crackers prior to taking this image."

The actress revealed that since 15, she has been dealing with the same people asking her if she was pregnant. "It's funny... I choose to embrace it as another curve," she said.