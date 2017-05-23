Lenovo Flex 5 Release Date, Price News: Two Models Available This Month at Roughly $800

Lenovo fans have been anxiously awaiting the release of the Flex 5, but they will have to save up in order to be able to purchase the highly anticipated laptop.

The Lenovo Flex 5 will be available in two variants: a 14-inch model and a 15-inch model. Both of these laptops come with special hingers that allow the screen to be bent at a 360-degree angle. Laptops that can function as tablets are becoming more and more prevalent in the technology industry nowadays, and Lenovo is not going to let itself lag behind.

The 14-inch model has a 1080p display, while the 15-inch model is offered with an impressive 4K display. Consumers who want a 4K display will have to purchase the bigger version, since the feature is exclusive to the 15-inch model. The smaller laptop understandably weighs less, at 3.9 pounds, while the other one comes in at 4.4 pounds. Of course, weight is very important and is something consumers often consider when purchasing a new laptop. This is why Lenovo has opted to use plastic as the main material for the Flex 5.

Under the hood, the Lenovo Flex 5 has an Intel Core Kaby Lake i7 processor and integrated graphics. However, consumers may also opt to get a NVIDIA GeForce 940MX graphics card to come with the device. In terms of memory, the laptop comes with a whopping 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. The touchpads have also been upgraded to have more precision.

Other features include one USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, a web camera, Bluetooth 4.1, a backlit keyboard, a memory card reader and 802.11 AC Wi-Fi. A digital pen, however, is not included in the pack.

Of course, with the outstanding features that Lenovo Flex 5 is boasting of, it is bound to have a big price tag attached to it. The smaller 14-inch Flex 5 will retail for $719.99, while the bigger 15-inch Flex 5 will cost $829.99.

The Lenovo Flex 5 hits store shelves this month.