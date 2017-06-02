Lenovo, HP and ASUS to Release PCs Featuring Snapdragon 835 this 2017

Lenovo, HP and ASUS will be the first companies to feature the Snapdragon 835 in their PCs.

REUTERS/Bobby YipLenovo is one of the three companies to release PCs with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 this year.

Microsoft and Qualcomm Technologies recently announced that Lenovo, HP and ASUS would take the lead in releasing "cellular PCs" this 2017. Qualcomm's ARM-based systems-on-chips, together with the X16 LTE modem and Windows 10, will reportedly pave the way for "a new era of mobile computing." The Snapdragon 835 processor, which has only ever been used in smartphones before, will now power the new computers and the possibilities are allegedly endless.

Cristiano Amon, executive vice president of Qualcomm, had something to say about the matter.

"The legacy computing model no longer works for today's consumers, who don't want heavy, tethered-to-a-power-cable laptops with a frustrating number of accessories. With compatibility for the Windows 10 ecosystem, the Snapdragon Mobile PC Platform will enable Windows 10 hardware makers to develop next-generation device form factors and deliver unparalleled anytime, anywhere creation experiences with up to gigabit-class LTE connectivity," Amon said after the announcement.

Based on reports, the combination of the Snapdragon 835 and Windows 10 will enable computers to be on standby four to five times longer than usual. It will also provide about 50 percent more battery life and instant connectivity via Gigabit LTE.

Compared to Intel processors, the new Qualcomm boards are reportedly smaller, allowing the creation of very thin and light laptops. Although these features may sound appealing, CNBC reports that there are things the ARM processor will not be able to do.

According to the report, Intel has nothing to worry about since the Snapdragon 835 will not be "robust" enough to support rendering in Photoshop or video editing. Although the new processor is powerful enough for smartphones, it may not be able to do what seventh-generation Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processors can, even with Qualcomm's assurance of support for all Windows applications.