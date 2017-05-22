Lenovo IdeaPad 720S, 320S, 320 Release Date, Specs, Price News: Laptop Family Refreshed

To meet the needs of modern consumers, Lenovo has refreshed its IdeaPad family with new laptops that offer speed and performance with a sleek, streamlined design.

LenovoA promotional image for the all-new Lenovo IdeaPad laptop family.

Lenovo has reimagined the overall design of the IdeaPad range, and as a result, the new laptops have been simplified. Now, they come with only the features and functions that consumers really use. The laptops are very easy to use because of less clutter and complexity.

Furthermore, these Windows 10 laptops also benefit from a redesigned keyboard layout, improved shift key, narrower screen bezels and the Microsoft Precision Touchpad.

In North America, the all-new laptop lineup will consist of the IdeaPad 720S and 320S, which feature a slim configuration, as well as a mainstream device in the IdeaPad 320.

The 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 720 has a starting price $969.99. It features a premium anodized aluminum chassis in Champagne Gold or Platinum Silver, a seventh-generation Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 processor, up to 512 GB of solid state drive (SSD) storage and a Thunderbolt 3 port. It is also ultra-thin at 15.9 mm and lightweight at 3.4 pounds.

A notable feature of the IdeaPad 720S is the always-on feature, wherein mobile devices can be charged via the laptop's USB port even if it is turned off. Consumers can also opt for a fingerprint reader for password-free logins via Windows Hello and the NVIDIA GeForce GT940MX graphics card.

The IdeaPad 320S, on the other hand, will be available in two screen sizes — 14 inches ($739.99) and 15 inches ($739.99). Like the 720S, it is also thin at just 19.3 mm. It features a soft metallic chassis in Snow White, Coral Red or Mineral Grey; and a Full HD IPS display and a backlit keyboard. The IdeaPad 320S can support up to seventh-generation Intel Core i7 processors with either SSD or hard disk drive (HDD) storage.

Meanwhile, those who are looking for a laptop for casual use like web surfing, video streaming and sending emails can opt for the IdeaPad 320 laptop. It is available in two screen sizes — 15-inch ($439.99) and 17-inch ($489.99). The former comes in Denim Blue, Plum Purple, Coral Red, Onyx Black, Platinum Grey and Blizzard White. The latter, on the other hand, comes in Onyx Black and Platinum Grey.

Despite a budget-friendly price tag, it doesn't mean that Lenovo scrimped on the IdeaPad 320's features. Among others, it offers USB Type-C ports and a DVD optical drive. Users can also upgrade for a multi-touch screen and a fingerprint reader.

The all-new Lenovo IdeaPad laptop family will be available to purchase in June.