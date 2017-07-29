Lenovo K7 Note Specs, Release Date: Device Gets a Flagship-Level Processor but With Caveat

(Photo: Lenovo) The Lenovo K6 Note.

The long-rumored Lenovo K7 Note has shown some of its key specifications and features during its latest visit on Geekbench.

A listing on the site has revealed that the powerhouse of phablet as previous reports painted it to be will indeed have the processor to back that up.

The Lenovo K7 Note will reportedly have the MediaTek Helio X20 under the hood. This is quite a jump from last year's version, which only had the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor for its source of power.

The use of the Helio X20 puts the Lenovo K7 Note puts it under the flagship category. The Geekbench listing also puts to rest rumors that a Qualcomm chipset will be used.

GSM Arena points out that the MediaTek chipset at work will definitely make for a massive improvement on power and performance. It is unclear if this will be the case in the battery department though.

Battery is the life of the party when it comes to the Lenovo K Note series as they provide long hours of usage to users. The abovementioned publication is unsure if the Helio X20 will serve well to that since it is not exactly the battery life-friendliest around.

While a massive battery on the Lenovo K7 Note will definitely translate to long battery life (it is expected since last year's version had a humongous 4,000 mAh battery pack), the Helio X20 might not do much prolonging it.

Another piece of information revealed in the benchmark test is that it will have 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM). The last-generation model had the same configuration although there was a lower end 3 GB version.

The Lenovo K7 Note scored 1659 in the single-core test and 4844 in the multicore test. More information is expected to emerge soon.

The last-gen model was released in September last year so the LG K7 Note is expected to drop on that same month this year.