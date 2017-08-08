Lenovo K8 Plus, K8 Note Show Specs and Features in Leaked Benchmark Listing

(Photo: Lenovo) The Lenovo K6 Note.

A pair of Lenovo handsets paid a visit to Geekbench one after the other in the past week, showing off some of their key specifications.

Both devices hail from the K8 family but belong to different price segments. The Lenovo K8 Plus was the first to drop by and was followed by the Lenovo K8 Note.

The Lenovo K8 Plus was powered by the MediaTek Helio P25 processor during the benchmark test and with the help of its 3 GB of random-access memory (RAM), the device churned out scores (861 points for single-core and 3,761 for multicore) that put it under the midrange category.

According to Android Headlines, the choice of chipset would suggest that the Lenovo K8 Note Plus will come with a full high-definition (HD) display, which is the maximum screen resolution the processor can support.

This also marks a change in manufacturer since its predecessor, the Lenovo K6 N from last year, employed the Snapdragon 430 system on chip (SoC) from Qualcomm.

Meanwhile, in its more recent Geekbench visit, the Lenovo K8 Note establishes itself to be the more powerful handset out of the two.

It has the MediaTek Helio X20 processor as its source of power with 4 GB of RAM accompanying the top of the line 64-bit deca-core chipset.

This impressive combination resulted to the Lenovo K8 Note gaining 1,551 points in the single-core and a score of 4,664 in the multicore test.

It won't be long before the Lenovo K8 Note will be seen in the flesh, at least in India, where it will be launched tomorrow, Aug. 9.

Tomorrow is when the world witnesses the uncaging of the new #LenovoK8Note. Watch the live webcast here:- https://t.co/wIDVVaOhao pic.twitter.com/zVtXAbaK0M — Lenovo India (@Lenovo_in) August 8, 2017

There is no word on the release of the device as well as the Lenovo L8 Plus in the west. If they will be available in the region, it is expected to be announced during the IFA trade fair in Berlin next month.