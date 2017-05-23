Lenovo Prematurely Confirms 3000mAh Battery for Moto Z2 Play

Lenovo may have been baited on this one, but the slip up happened, and now, Moto fans have seen official word from the phone maker that the upcoming Moto Z2 Play will come with a 3,000 mAh battery.

Word has been out for some time that the next version of the popular Moto Z Play will be coming, but much of the discussion about the new phone has revolved around its battery. Specifically, fans are hoping that Lenovo will either retain or even improve on the original phone's 3,150 mAh battery, according to GSM Arena.

User @AnbhuleAnant took to Twitter on Saturday, May 20, referencing the official @lenovo account in a post which says: "@lenovo if you have a small battery in Moto z 2 play then you have big mistake."

While the post was not exactly a question, and it's likely that the social media user was not expecting Lenovo's response to the tweet. On the same day, Lenovo's twitter account sent back a reply. They said: "Hi Anant. MotoZ2 Play has Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery. Auxen_Lenovo," as quoted by Android and Me.

The tweet has since been deleted, but not before Twitter followers were able to get a screenshot of the exchange. Coming from Lenovo's official account, most would agree that this is almost as good as an official confirmation that the Moto Z2 Play will have a slightly smaller 3,000 mAh non-removable lithium ion battery, as compared to the original.

Unconfirmed specs for the upcoming phone have also floated from Chinese regulator TENAA, with their tests hinting at a few features of the Moto Z2 Play. The screen could be a 5.49-inch Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) display, and the phone could come with 12-megapixel rear and 5-megapixel front cameras. The upcoming phone could also have an octa-core processor with 64 GB of storage, and it is expected to run Android 7.1.1.