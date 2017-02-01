Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus Release Date, Specs News: Press Renders and Full Specs Revealed Ahead of Official Launch

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Reports about the Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus were slowly gaining traction online after a glimpse of the upcoming tablet was spotted on a benchmark's database this week. Now, the new Android-powered tablet has been revealed in all its glory after an Italian website leaked press renders and the full specifications of the forthcoming device.

LenovoA promotional image for the Lenovo Tab3 7. An 8-inch variant is expected to launch very soon.

Notebook Italia recently published what appear to be official promotional images of the Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus alongside its technical specs. According to the report, the upcoming tablet will feature an 8-inch display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 pixels.

In terms of dimensions, it is 209.5 x 123.5 x 8.6 millimeters and weighs 320 grams. The chassis reportedly comes with a translucent and pearl-like finish as well as IP52 certification, which means it will be dust and splash proof.

Lenovo's new tablet will be powered by an octa-core 2.0 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with 3 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 16 GB of built-in storage.

It will also be equipped with 8-megapixel (MP) rear camera with LED flash, a 5-MP front-facing camera, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers and a 4,250 mAh battery.

The Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus is said to be offered in two variants: one will be a Wi-Fi-only device while the other model will have 4G Long-Term Evolution (LTE) connectivity. The upcoming tablet will also be available in two colors: Silver and Blue.

Surprisingly, the tablet will come with the Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system out of the box. It's possible that Android 7.0 Nougat will arrive at a later date via an over-the-air (OTA) update.

There's no word yet on pricing but based on what has been revealed so far, the Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus appears to be a midrange device so it is predicted to cost no more than $160 dollars.

Reports suggest that the Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus will be released very soon and it's possible that the Chinese electronics manufacturer could unveil the tablet at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona later this month.