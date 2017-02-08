Lenovo ThinkPad P51s, P51, and P71 Specs, Features: Three Workstations With Varying Price Points Unveiled

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The fast-paced world of technology never runs out of new offerings, and Lenovo is proving just that. The company has announced three new workstations as part of its ThinkPad P series: the P51s, P51 and P71.

Reuters/KIM KYUNG-HOONLenovo has released three new workstations as part of the ThinkPad P series.

According to SlashGear, all three ThinkPads are designed with durability in mind. But that is not the only thing about the P series that is impressive. Technology enthusiasts will also find the latest Intel processors and NVIDIA chipsets under the hood. The workstations all feature varying specifications, each with a different price point.

The ThinkPad P51s, which also happens to be the most affordable of the trio, has portability on its side. Lenovo designed the workstation to be carried around easily as it only weighs about 4.3 pounds. Display-wise, the P51s has three options: FHD, FHD Touch and 4K UHD.

Using Intel's 7th-generation i7 processor coupled with NVIDIA's Quadro M520M graphics card, the P51s really packs a punch for the price of $1,049. When it comes to memory, there is 1 TB of either HDD or SSD, as well as two SODIMM memory slots.

The mid-range workstation, the ThinkPad P51, on the other hand, uses Intel's Xeon E3-v6 processor to power it. In terms of graphics, it boasts a NVIDIA Quadro M2200M with 64 GB of DDR4 memory. The same display options are available.

2 TB of built-in memory is available, as well as a variety of other features like four USB 3.0 ports, Intel Thunderbolt 3, a Smart Card reader, and a four-in-one media card reader, among other things. It weighs a little more than the P51s at 5.6 pounds total. The ThinkPad P51 costs $1,399.

Lastly, the most expensive of the three, the ThinkPad P71, is a behemoth of a workstation, sporting Intel's Xeon E3-v6 processor and NVIDIA Quadro P5000M graphics. It has only two display options: Full HD IPS or 4K UHD IPS. Memory-wise, it has 2 TB of storage and an optional DVD-RW optical drive or up to 1 TB HDD.

Like the P51, the ThinkPad P71 has the Thunderbolt 3 port, four USB 3.0 ports, a Smart Card reader, and a four-in-one card reader. However, that is only a handful of the complete list of features available on the P71. It is also the heaviest and most expensive in the ThinkPad P series, weighing 7.6 pounds and retailing for $1,849.

The ThinkPad P51s will be the first to arrive, with a scheduled release next month. The P51 and P71 will hit the market in April.