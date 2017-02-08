Lenovo ThinkPad P71 Release Date, Specs, Price News: VR-Ready Mobile Workstation Features Intel Kaby Lake CPU and NVIDIA Quadro GPU

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Lenovo kicked off SOLIDWORKS World 2017 by introducing its newest mobile workstations including the ThinkPad P71, which is designed for content creators from various fields like media, entertainment and manufacturing so that they are able to tackle one of the biggest trends in technology today — virtual reality (VR).

LenovoA promotional image for the Lenovo ThinkPad P71.

With the Lenovo ThinkPad P71, designers, engineers and other professionals will be able to have a more immersive quality to their workflows, especially with tasks that involve VR. This high-performance workstation is robust and reliable so users won't have to worry about the demanding tasks that they have to accomplish.

In terms of technical specifications, the ThinkPad P71 features a 17.3-inch display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels but can be upgraded to have a 4K ultra-high-definition in-plane switching (IPS) display with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. The latter option provides professionals with accurate images and precise color reproduction via X-Rite Pantone color calibration.

The mobile workstation is powered by Intel's Xeon E3-v6 processor based on the seventh-generation Kaby Lake architecture. It can also support up to 64 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and up to 2 TB of built-in storage.

The ThinkPad P71 can also be equipped with NVIDIA's new Pascal-based Quadro graphics processing units (GPUs), which offer stunning performance that has yet to be seen in other mobile workstations. The professional laptop comes with NVIDIA VR-ready certification and is compatible with the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift headsets.

To keep one's work secure, Lenovo's new laptop runs Windows 10 Pro and features Intel vPro technology. Other notable features include a full-size, spill-resistant keyboard, a redesigned Touchpad, and the Dolby Home Theater sound system.

Connectivity-wise, there is a USB 3.1 port with support for Thunderbolt 3, four USB 3.0 ports, a Mini-DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 1.4 output.

The Lenovo ThinkPad P71 will be available to purchase in April with a starting price of $1,849.

Lenovo also introduced two other mobile workstations — the ThinkPad P51s, available this March with a starting price of $1,049; and the ThinkPad P51, arriving in April with a starting price of $1,399.