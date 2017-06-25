Lenovo ThinkStation P320 Tiny Specs News, Release Date: 'World's Smallest Workstation' Available for $799

The technology world is abuzz with Lenovo's new ThinkStation P320 Tiny, which the company calls the "world's smallest workstation."

Facebook/lenovoLenovo launched the ThinkStation P320 Tiny at the company's recent Transform event in New York City.

According to the description of the workstation, it is extremely compact, being 96 percent smaller than a normal workstation. It has ISV-certified performance, professional graphics and a modular design. Interestingly, the ThinkStation P320 Tiny is also wireless, as it opted for antenna for improved connectivity. The workstation can also be turned on and off remotely.

The ThinkStation P320 Tiny can survive cold and hot temperatures from -20 to 60 degrees Celsius. It also went through 12 extreme military-stress tests, according to the website, and passed all of them. Two hundred quality checks were done as well.

As for its specifications, the ThinkStation P320 Tiny comes with multiple display support (of up to six), Intel Dual Band Wireless ac 8265 + Bluetooth 4.1 and a 135W Adapter for its power supply. Under the hood, the workstation is powered by a 7th Generation Intel Core processor and a NVIDIA Quadro P600 graphics card. It runs on up to Windows 10 Pro (64 bit) operating system. However, it can also support Linux.

Memory-wise, it has 32 GB DDR4 2400 MHz SoDIMM of RAM and two 1 TB M.2 NVMe SSD of internal storage. It comes with five USB 3.0 ports (two at the front and three at the back), a microphone and audio jack, two DisplayPorts, four mini DisplayPorts, a WiFi antenna slot and ethernet.

"With indoor air quality so closely tied to our health, you'll be pleased to know that the P320 meets some of the world's most comprehensive standards for chemical emissions. As a result, it has been awarded Greenguard certification and is so energy efficient, it has been rated EPEAT Gold, Energy Star 6.1 and up to 80 Plus Platinum PSU," Lenovo said (via International Business Times AU).

Pricing for Lenovo's ThinkStation P320 Tiny starts at $799. The workstation is now available for purchase.