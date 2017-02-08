Lenovo Yoga A12 Android 2-in-1 Specs, Release Date News: Multi-tasking Hybrid UI, Halo Keyboard and More Impressive Specs for $299

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Lenovo jumps into the bandwagon of 2-in-1 devices when they introduced the Yoga tablet last year. Now, the company has just introduced another Yoga tablet designed for "all-day productivity" with an affordable price of $299 — the Lenovo Yoga A12.

Facebook/lenovoThe Lenovo Yoga Book features a touch keyboard.

The Lenovo Yoga A12 is designed with a magnesium and aluminum shell, alongside a high-definition screen of 720/800 x 1280 pixel-resolution and a 12.2-inch display. The device is only 5.4 mm. thin and is just under one kilogram. With its thin size and light weight, it can be conveniently carried anywhere.

Lenovo Yoga A12 is installed with an Intel Atom x5 processor, 2 GB of random access memory (RAM), 32 GB of built-in memory, 13 hours of battery life and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos technology. As for its Android version, Lenovo did not specify the details. However, the company said that it is a "multi-tasking hybrid UI," which is assimilated with the Productivity Suite feature of Google.

The most talked-about feature of Lenovo Yoga A12 is its Halo Keyboard, which was already featured in the 2016 Lenovo Yoga Book. The virtual keyboard is designed like an ordinary one, except that it is flat and has touch-sensitive feature, an artificial learning technology, built-in prediction and haptic feedback.

Halo Keyboard has a 360-degree hinge so that it can be connected to the device and can adapt to the needs of the users. There are four usage modes available that can be used for specific activities.

Since the upcoming tablet is cheaper than the Yoga Book, it does not have the Wacom sketch pad installed in the keyboard. Despite this, the Halo keyboard is able to provide convenience in typing due to its advanced features, therefore sufficing the basic typing needs of the consumers.

Lenovo Yoga A12 is available on the company's official website starting Feb. 8. It comes in two variants: Rose Gold and Gunmetal Grey.