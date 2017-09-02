Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation Donates $1 Million to Hurricane Harvey Victims

Reuters/Luke MacGregor Leonardo DiCaprio donates million to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio had just donated $1 million to the victims of Hurricane Harvey, becoming the latest in a list of celebrities that had pledged monetary assistance to the residents of Southern Texas and Southern Louisiana that were affected by the calamity.

On Wednesday, it was announced by United Way Worldwide that they had started the United Way Harvey Recovery Fund thanks to the generous donation made by the Hollywood actor and his foundation. With this being said, the charity reveals that all of the money will be used to help the flood victims recover from their losses in the years to come.

"We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Leonardo DiCaprio and his foundation," United Way Worldwide President and CEO Brian Gallagher said in a statement. "Responding to Hurricane Harvey requires the best of all of us, and that's what this gift represents. United Way's Harvey Recovery Fund will provide much-needed help for the communities along the Gulf Coast where lives have been changed forever," he added.

DiCaprio has been voicing out in support of the United Way and the American Red Cross all week through his Twitter account, retweeting stories of the hurricane, which has already claimed 44 lives, victims and climate change.

The 42-year-old actor isn't the first to send a monetary donation to the Hurricane Harvey victims. Just days ago, actress Sandra Bullock had also pledged $1 million to the cause. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian had also pledged to give $500,000 in aid and in a typical millennial fashion, Kevin Hart had started his own Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge, urging celebrities to donate at least $25,000 to help the victims.

In a Facebook video, actor Tyler Perry had also pledged $1 million.

Comedian and talk-show host Ellen Degeneres had also pledged a seven-figure donation to the victims through the J.J. Watts Foundation, which has already raised an outstanding $10 million all week.