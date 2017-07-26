Leonardo DiCaprio News: Actor Auctions Self, Kate Winslet for a Dinner Date

Facebook/Titanic Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet spearheading a charity dinner date auction.

While "Titanic" stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet are known for their respective charity works, the pair is joining hands for a common cause, offering themselves as the catch for the highest bidder in an upcoming auction.

DiCaprio and Winslet are giving one lucky fan a rare opportunity to have an exclusive dinner date with them this fall. While this sounds rather exciting, it comes with a price as the one who will have the chance of a lifetime to date the "Titanic" stars will be determined through the bid that he or she will make. After all, as a cliché goes, there is no such thing as a free lunch, or dinner in this case.

According to reports, the dinner date with DiCaprio and Winslet was announced at the star-studded Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation gala in the French resort of Saint-Tropez last week, and that the specific restaurant of the New York dinner date will be determined by the winning bidder. It was also announced that the money collected from the auction will go to DiCaprio's charity and GoFundMe to support a British mother struggling to pay for her cancer treatment.

It has been learned that the charity dinner date auction is in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the blockbuster classic "Titanic," where DiCaprio and Winslet played Jack and Rose, respectively. Apart from raking in $2,186,772,302 as its global gross, the movie also took home 11 Academy Awards, including the highly coveted Best Picture Oscar statuette.

Reports claim that DiCaprio's foundation raised US$45 million last year, and it is expected that his upcoming dinner date auction with Winslet will be one of the most money-generating auctions for his foundation.

While DiCaprio's foundation basically caters to environmental protection, Winslet supports various-themed charities, such as those helping autistic children, the homeless, and less-fortunate individuals stricken with cancer.

Auctioning a dinner date is said to becoming a trend among Hollywood celebrities. In February, Idris Alba also auctioned a Valentine dinner date with him to support W.E. Can Lead Foundation, which aims to provide education to young Africans.