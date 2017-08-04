Leonardo DiCaprio News: Actor in Talks to Star in a Black Gangster Movie

Facebook/The Great Gatsby Shown is Leonardo DiCaprio in a scene from his 2013 hit movie "The Great Gatsby."

After starring in the award-winning movie "The Revenant" in 2015, Leonardo DiCaprio may act in a black gangster movie if things go as planned between him and hip-hop music producer Irv Gotti.

While Gotti is known for being a hip-hop music producer, it has been learned that he has recently re-launched his record label, Murder Inc., and this time, the label will not just be about hip-hop music but movies, too. Although nothing is cut-and-dried as of this writing, Gotti revealed that the first movie he will produce may involve DiCaprio, and will be a black gangster movie based on the life of his brother.

"I had a great meeting with Jamie Foxx, and I also had great meetings with Leonardo DiCaprio. Anyone who knows me knows that I have a brother named Kenneth 'Supreme' McGriff, one of the biggest figures in Queens... it's a black gangster movie, and if I do a movie on Supreme, I want it done right," Gotti revealed.

While it remains unclear whether DiCaprio will, indeed, be part of Gotti's planned black gangster movie, some opine that it would be exciting to see the actor lend his acting chops to it. With his impressive performance in his past two gangster-themed movies, the 2002 "Gangsters of New York" and the 2006 "The Departed," many believe that he will be a shoo-in.

Meanwhile, it was also reported last month that DiCaprio would reunite with his "The Departed" director and friend Martin Scorsese. According to Variety, the reunion project of the Oscar-winning actor and Scorsese is called "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI," which is being targeted to enter production in spring next year.

Reportedly, "Killers of the Flower Moon" will be set in the 1920s and will focus on a series of murders of the members of the Osage nation in Oklahoma following the discovery of oil deposits beneath their land.