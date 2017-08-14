Leonardo DiCaprio News: Oscar-Winning Actor to Star in Da Vinci's Biopic

Luke MacGregor Leonardo DiCaprio arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014.

After Paramount Pictures beat Universal Studios in a bidding battle for Walter Isaacson's biography on Leonardo da Vinci, there is no more stopping Leonardo DiCaprio from starring as the famous artist.

Deadline reports that Paramount Pictures bagged the rights for the said movie after outbidding Universal Studios in a seven-figure battle. It has been learned that the movie will be based on Walter Isaacson's biography on da Vinci and will be produced by DiCaprio's Appian Way production company for Paramount Pictures.

While da Vinci is known for many of his artworks, there is no denying that he is most famous for his "The Last Supper" and the "Mona Lisa" paintings. He is also famous for his inventions and other scientific works, including the famous Vitruvian Man, which describes the ideal human proportions.

According to reports, Isaacson's biography was based on da Vinci's written accounts of his art, science, and other works merged with other discoveries that researchers discovered about the famous artist. It has also been learned that the writer has also thrown some details about da Vinci's personal life into the mix, including his life as a gay man, which, without question, will make the movie more interesting as far as DiCaprio's portrayal is concerned.

It is also said that da Vinci was a misfit in more ways than one as, apart from being gay, he was also an illegitimate child and heretical in some instances.

Reports claim that DiCaprio was actually named after da Vinci. Allegedly, the actor's mother was looking at the artist's artworks at the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy when she felt that the then yet-to-be-born actor kicked inside her womb for the first time. With the announcement that the actor is breathing life to his namesake, many now believe that the DiCaprio is, indeed, destined to play the role.

Meanwhile, Isaac's book on da Vinci, "Leonardo da Vinci," is slated to hit the store shelves this Oct. 17. Paramount Pictures has yet to attach a release date for its movie adaptation, which will star DiCaprio.