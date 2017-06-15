Leonardo DiCaprio News: 'The Revenant' Actor Has Been Spending Time with Tobey Maguire Lately

Still single at 42, it is no wonder Leonardo DiCaprio is dubbed Hollywood's eternal bachelor. Despite having no children of his own, though, the Oscar awardee was recently spotted displaying that he, too, can be capable of pulling off some paternal duties of sort as he was seen spending the day with the child of his best friend, former "Spider-Man" actor Tobey Maguire.

Facebook/The Great GatsbyShown in the photo are Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio as Nick Carraway and Jay Gatsby, respectively, in the 2013 hit "The Great Gatsby."

DiCaprio was recently spotted with Maguire's ex-wife, Jennifer Meyer, and their child, Ruby, in New York City. As seen in photos, DiCaprio was in a casual getup with his trademark newsboy cap as he crossed the streets of New York with the mother-and-daughter tandem.

While it initially appeared that "The Revenant" actor was out for a three-person Tuesday adventure, it was later learned that Maguire was actually part of the outing, too. As seen in other photos, Maguire was carrying Ruby on his back when they crossed a street.

According to reports, the two were also seen last week dining at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood, where they were joined by DiCaprio's parents and Maguire's estranged wife and kids.

Apparently, DiCaprio and Maguire have been spending a lot of time together lately, since the latter separated from his wife. To recall, the former "Spider-Man" actor and Meyer announced in October last year that they were separating after nine years of marriage.

"After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple. As devoted parents, our first priority remains raising our children together with enduring love, respect and friendship," Maguire and Meyer said in a joint statement exclusively released to People.

DiCaprio and Maguire have been friends for over three decades now. While they starred together in the 2013 hit "The Great Gatsby" and the 2001 drama "Don's Plum," they had already been friends way before they became two of the biggest names in Hollywood.