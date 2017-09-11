Leonardo DiCaprio Rumors: Is The Actor Dating a Brunette Model for the First Time?

REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

While Leonardo DiCaprio's camp has denied that he is dating Lorena Rae, the actor has been constantly spotted in the company of the supermodel.

It has been observed that DiCaprio only dated blonde models in the past, including Gisele Bundchen and Nina Agdal. However, if persistent rumors are to be believed, it seems that the actor has ignored one of his dating standards as reports claim that he and Rae have been sighted together on several occasions already.

While Rae still fits the supposed standard of DiCaprio to date fashion models only, what makes her different from the other models that the actor dated in the past is that she's a brunette.

It has been learned that Rae is a 23-year-old German model who has over a million of followers on Instagram. Reportedly, DiCaprio and Rae first met at the Cannes Film Festival this year, where the model came to represent L'Oréal. DiCaprio, on the other hand, is a known supporter of Cannes Film Festival, whether he has a film entry or none.

Rumors claim that DiCaprio and Rae were first spotted hanging out in St. Tropez in July, where the actor held a gala for his environmental charity and was attended by some of the biggest names in tinsel town, including Madonna, Kate Winslet, Toby Maguire, Sean Penn, Adrien Brody and many more. The supposed first date of DiCaprio and Rae was allegedly followed by a dinner date and some Citi Bike rides around in New York City last month.

Despite DiCaprio's camp denying that he is dating Rae, People opines that several sightings of the two suggest otherwise. In the event that the two are, indeed, not dating, one thing is obvious: DiCaprio and Rae are enjoying each other's company.

Meanwhile, reports claim that Rae auditioned for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show this year, but was not lucky to make it to the lineup of models to parade in lingerie while donning a pair of angel wings. With the model now gaining international attention, thanks to DiCaprio being attached to her name, some believe that she will be a shoo-in for the same event next year.