Lesbian Develops Bible App for LGBTQ Christians Who Feel Excluded

Crystal Cheatham won't forget the time she decided to come out in the open about her sexuality, but she was rebuffed by pastors who told her she couldn't continue as a church leader and be a lesbian at the same time. She was 23 and a graduating student at Andrews University in Berrien Springs, Michigan.

Reuters/Navesh ChitrakarA man is shown here holding on to a flag representing the LGBT community during the South Asia Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Sports Fest in Kathmandu, Nepal.

"When I came out, I was told by ministers so far above me that I couldn't be an out lesbian and also be on the stage as a leader, and it crushed me," Crystal, who grew up a Seventh Day Adventist, said. "I felt like I was at an impasse at the road in my life and I had to decide between this love for my God and my personal identity," she went on to say.

Since then, she made it her personal cause to find the place of LGBTQ (lesbians, gays, bisexual, transgender and queer) Christians in the Church. She is now an activist writer and co-hosts the podcast "Lord, Have Mercy," which attracts like-minded listeners who are struggling with their identity and faith.

Crystal's latest project is the development of an app called Our Bible which will cater to LGBTQ Christians and others who feel marginalized by mainstream Christianity. Its most prominent feature is a set of Bible translations that refer to God in gender-neutral terms.

Other features include a library of devotionals and inspirational readings, meditations, a chat community, podcasts, videos and other media that affirm the sexuality of gender minorities. Crystal has held numerous fund-raisers and has made thousands of dollars from online donations.

She will use the money for the app's upkeep by paying for writers; coding; licensing bibles, books and other media; marketing; and to maintain a staff that include editors and a communications director. A soft release is set on June 30 for the app while a wider release is slated for September.