LeSean McCoy Trade Rumors 2017: Is McCoy on the Trading Block?

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison) LeSean McCoy with the Buffalo Bills in 2016.

The Buffalo Bills seemed to be heading toward another rebuild after they traded away wide receiver Sammy Watkins and cornerback Ronald Darby earlier this month, so it was only a matter of time before someone comes along and say running back LeSean McCoy was on the trading block as well.

A lot of people have already speculated that McCoy might be moved this summer, but Denver sports radio host Benjamin Allbright took it a step further by reporting that the Bills were already listening to offers for the two-time All-Pro running back.

However, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio has reported that his sources told him the rumors aren't true.

"As one source with knowledge of the situation explained it to PFT, the Bills haven't entertained traded offers for McCoy, the Bills currently aren't entertaining offers for McCoy, and the Bills won't be entertaining trade offers for McCoy," Florio wrote in his report.

"A trade would create only $1 million in net cap space for the Bills, and it would save $6.075 million in cash. But it also would leave the Bills without one of their best players, less than two weeks after trading receiver Sammy Watkins," he continued.

Florio admitted that the Bills may be willing to part ways with McCoy if they can get a better player in return. After all, every player has a price.

The Bills are unlikely to end their playoff drought next season, but they shouldn't trade away someone like McCoy just for the sake of trading him. That just doesn't make sense. They need to keep their most marketable stars to help fill the seats.

McCoy is coming off of a season where he finished with 1,267 yards and 13 touchdowns on 234 carries. Last season, he was voted into the Pro Bowl for the fifth time in his career.