'Lethal Weapon' Season 2 Air Date, Cast News: What Would Make Damon Wayans Quit His Show?

Damon Wayans plays the cop Roger Murtaugh in the Fox series "Lethal Weapon." Danny Glover played the same role in the movie franchise the show was based on, and Wayans reveals just how much he values Glover's approval.

Facebook/ LethalWeaponFOX Damon Wayans and Clayne Crawford star in "Lethal Weapon" on Fox.

Speaking with the Inquirer, Wayans said he will likely quit "Lethal Weapon" if he found out Glover doesn't like how he plays Roger Murtaugh. "I haven't talked to Danny Glover," he said. "And if I were to be in the same room with him, I would probably be a little uncomfortable."

Before "Lethal Weapon" premiered on TV last season, Wayans said he would be flattered if Glover or Mel Gibson, who also starred in the movies, would commend them for the show. Wayans, however, said it's unlikely he and his co-star Clayne Crawford (Martin Riggs) would be able to really sit down with the original actors. "I'd be too intimidated," Wayans said.

Incidentally, Glover and Gibson recently reunited with Renee Russo for the 30th Anniversary of "Lethal Weapon" and paid tribute to director Richard Donner. Asked about the possibility of making a fifth movie for the big screen, the cast all laughed. "You play off the fact that they're not as limber as they used to be and I think that would be fun," Gibson said.

Meanwhile, "Lethal Weapon" on Fox will return for its second season this fall. Showrunner Matt Miller confirmed season 2 will delve into what happened in Mexico, which was hinted at in last season's finale. "The cartel will still be alive in Season 2, but they're not going to be a focal point," he told Yahoo TV.

"Lethal Weapon" on Fox also stars Jordana Brewster (Dr. Maureen Cahill), Keesha Sharp (Trish Murtaugh) and Kevin Rahm (Captain Brooks Avery). Floriana Lima (Miranda Riggs) recurs as Riggs's late wife in flashback scenes. Fox has yet to announce the show's actual premiere date for season 2.