'Lethal Weapon' Season 2 Air Date, Latest News: Clayne Crawford Stars in Heartwarming Family Movie; Series Moves to Tuesdays

Facebook/LethalWeaponFOX Martin Riggs (Clayne Crawford) and Roger Murtaugh (Damon Wayans) return on Tuesday, Sept. 26 for season 2 of FOX's hit buddy cop series, "Lethal Weapon."

Before actor Clayne Crawford returns to the small screen as a reckless and stubborn police detective on "Lethal Weapon," he was first seen as reclusive farmer Grady Lee on the Sonny Marler-directed movie, "Tinker."

The movie tells the story of discovery and an unexpected companionship between Grady and his nephew, Kai, played by Crawford's real-life son, Colt. After Grady discovers his deceased father's journal, he sets out to make his old man's vision of a world-changing machine run by electromagnetism a reality.

While he's at it, he also tries to piece together his late father's story and begins to understand the kind of life his old man has lived. However, a second tragedy soon hits when his sister passes away, leaving her young son, Kai, to Grady's care.

And although very sheltered, the boy also happens to be very intelligent. Thus, a tentative relationship will soon form between them, which neither of them has anticipated.

Marler and Crawford have been friends for a while and have even been "through the trenches together" at a time when work was scarce.

It was Crawford who suggested that the two of them work on a film together, and has even offered his farmhouse in Clay, Alabama as a shooting location.

The movie was recently featured at the 2017 Fort Worth Indie Film Showcase held last July 13-16 at the Historic Sundance Square in Fort Worth, Texas.

On "Lethal Weapon," Crawford plays the reckless, bordering on suicidal, police detective, Martin Riggs, who has just gone rogue and flown to Mexico to avenge the death of his wife, Miranda (Floriana Lima) and their unborn child.

However, despite his dark past and his seeming resentment for life itself, Riggs still do have a soft spot for children as seen on the eighth episode of the first season, wherein he was entrusted with the care of an eight-year-old boy who was the key witness to a deadly heist.

Will Riggs be able to show that tender side to him once again in the series' upcoming second season? How will his reckless mission in Mexico and its aftermath affect his personal life and the Los Angeles Police Department's reputation? Will his police partner and closest friend, Roger Murtaugh (Damon Wayans), be able to catch up to him before he ends up doing something he can never come back from?

"Lethal Weapon" is moving to Tuesdays this fall, starting on Sept. 26 on FOX.