'Lethal Weapon' Season 2 Air Date, Spoilers: Cartel Narrative Will Be Resolved Quickly; More of Riggs' Past to Be Revealed

The upcoming second season of FOX's television reboot of the 1987 movie, "Lethal Weapon," will be airing later this year, and fans can look forward to a lot more than just a major cartel storyline that was teased at the end of season 1.

Facebook/LethalWeaponFOXPromotional image for FOX’s buddy cop series “Lethal Weapon” featuring Martin Riggs (Clayne Crawford) and Roger Murtaugh (Damon Wayans).

In an interview with Yahoo TV, executive producer Matt Miller reveal that the deal with the cartel will be wrapped up sooner than what fans would've expected when the series returns this fall. The narrative will just as soon be taken back to the more familiar Los Angeles (L.A.) setting with a brand new case to tackle.

"We have a new mythology that we're going to be introducing; the cartel will still be alive in Season 2, but they're not going to be a focal point," Miller said.

It can be recalled that by the end of the first season finale, Martin Riggs (Clayne Crawford) has flown to Mexico on a suicide mission to take down Tito Flores (Danny Mora), the Cartel's big boss. This was following the death of the cartel hitman, Gideon Lyon (Matt Passmore), who turned out to have been involved in the death of Riggs' wife, Miranda (Floriana Lima).

And despite having earlier on requested to be assigned a new partner, Roger Murtaugh (Damon Wayans) has also decided to fly to Mexico, if only to stop Riggs from killing himself. Will their adventures in Mexico eventually bring the two of them back together, or will their eventual return to L.A. mark the end of their buddy-cop partnership for good?

Miller also teased in another interview, this time with IGN, the upcoming second season will also be delving deeper into Riggs' family, as well as his past, and thus shed more light on "why he acts the way he sometimes acts and puts people at a distance."

"Lethal Weapon" will be returning for its second season later this year on FOX. The complete first season will be available on Blu-Ray and DVD on Tuesday, Sept. 19.