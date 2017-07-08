'Lethal Weapon' Season 2 Air Date, Spoilers: Riggs to Play Therapist to Murtaugh?

Facebook/LethalWeaponFOX A promotional banner for FOX's breakout hit buddy cop series featuring Riggs (Clayne Crawford) and Murtaugh (Damon Wayans).

Martin Riggs (Clayne Crawford) is off to settle some score with the Cartel's big boss, Tito Flores (Danny Mora), when FOX's buddy cop series "Lethal Weapon" returns this fall.

Despite having killed the Cartel's most skillful hitman, Gideon Lyon (Matt Passmore), Riggs' quest for vengeance is far from over. The Texas native cop has spent much of the first season wallowing in grief over his wife Miranda's (Floriana Lima) death. Despite being initially written off as an unfortunate accident, the first season finale revealed what Riggs has suspected all along.

Someone killed his wife and unborn child to get back at him. And although Tito has previously denied the Cartel's involvement in the incident, this was ultimately revealed to have been a lie. And now that Riggs knows the truth, what is the hot-headed cop planning to do?

Executive producer Matt Miller told Yahoo TV in an interview that the Cartel's storyline will be wrapped up as soon as possible in order to introduce a brand new mythology into the show. Does this mean that Riggs will finally get the justice he seeks? Or will Roger Murtaugh (Damon Wayans) make it in time to ultimately stop his distraught partner from doing something that he might later on regret?

The Cartel will still be around come season 2, as Miller himself has revealed in the same interview. However, they will no longer be the focal point of the upcoming narrative that's going to bring partners Riggs and Murtaugh back to Los Angeles. Will they be leaving behind some unresolved business with the Cartel?

One other thing to look forward to in the upcoming second season is a sort of switching up of roles between Riggs and Murtaugh.

"For Season 2, we're going to mess some stuff up in Murtaugh's life and have Riggs be there for him," Miller said. "Except that Riggs is not a very good therapist," he added.

"Lethal Weapon" season 2 premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.