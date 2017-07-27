'Lethal Weapon' Season 2 Cast News: Aussie Actor Andrew Creer Joins as LAPD Model Cop

"Lethal Weapon" season 2 has enlisted an Aussie actor as the anti-Riggs. Andrew Creer will play a new cop named Zach Bowman who is touted as the Los Angeles Police District's (LAPD) model cop.

Facebook/LethalWeaponFOX Murtaugh and Riggs are back together in the second season of "Lethal Weapon" on FOX.

Creer's role as a good cop gives the LAPD positive press in "Lethal Weapon" season 2. His arrival is just what the police department needs after Riggs' (Clayne Crawford) antics cost the LAPD several damages to properties.

Creer's character will be professionally paired up with Detective Bailey (Michelle Mitchenor) in the robbery and homicide division. Before "Lethal Weapon," the actor previously worked on Australian shows like "Tomorrow When the War Began" and "Barracuda."

The LAPD will also have a new chief, Gina Santos (Michelle Hurd), whose casting was announced in mid-July. Santos is not only Captain Avery's (Kevin Rahm) superior but she also has a romantic history with Murtaugh (Damon Wayans).

Meanwhile, series creator Matt Miller revealed that "Lethal Weapon" season 2 will feel like a series reboot. The show will tackle a new mythology but the storyline on the Mexican cartel will still be part of some of the early episodes. This part is not yet over, but it will wrap up quickly in the second season.

Riggs' nemesis from the Mexican cartel might have died in season 1 but he will look into a few more leads. The opening of "Lethal Weapon" season 2 will find Riggs pursuing Tito Flores (Danny Mora) in Mexico. Surprisingly, Murtaugh will back him up in this, albeit with some hesitations given that they both almost died during a faceoff with the drug syndicate.

"There's always going to be a rift between the guys and things are going to happen in Mexico that will be very difficult for them to talk about," Miller teased.

FOX has slated the premiere of "Lethal Weapon" season 2 for Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. EDT.