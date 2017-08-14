'Lethal Weapon' Season 2 News, Release Date: New Installment to Pick Up Weeks After the Events in Season 1 Finale

Facebook/LethalWeaponFOX Martin Riggs (Clayne Crawford) and Roger Murtaugh (Damon Wayans) return on Tuesday, Sept. 26 for season 2 of FOX's hit buddy cop series, "Lethal Weapon."

The sophomore season of "Lethal Weapon" will finally arrive next month, and new reports suggest that it will pick up some time after the events of the previous finale, when Riggs left for Mexico.

The reports came after executive producer Matt Miller talked about the upcoming season at the Television Critics Association press tour last Aug. 8.

"At the end of season one, Riggs drives off to Mexico and we begin Season 2 a couple of weeks later. Murtaugh has spent a couple of weeks looking for Riggs in Mexico and racked up a credit card bill his wife is not too happy about," he revealed.

It can be recalled that in the season 1 finale, Riggs went to Mexico to look for the leader of the cartel behind his wife's death. When Murtaugh discovered that his partner had traveled alone, he immediately followed him to ensure his safety.

In a separate interview prior to the TCA press tour, Miller also revealed that the upcoming season will be more like a reboot of the original series as it provides a sensible resolution to what happened in Mexico without having to detail everything in various episodes.

"The idea is to reboot the series in season 2 by giving some resolution to what went down in Mexico in a way that feels satisfying, without necessarily having to do a serialized couple of episodes," he revealed in an interview with Yahoo TV.

He also went on to say that season 2 will usher in a new mythology and viewers will find that the cartel still exists. However, he said that this mythology and the cartel are not going to be the highlight of the season but just elements that will help build the story and lead up to the real focal point of the series.

In other news, it was confirmed that "CSI: Miami" vet Rex Linn will play Riggs' father in season 2. Miller revealed during the press tour that his former colleague John Lithgow previously talked to him and told him that he was crazy if he failed to hire Linn for the part.

"Lethal Weapon" season 2 premieres on Sept. 26, 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.