'Lethal Weapon' Season 2 News: 'True Blood' Alum Lands Recurring Role

(Photo: Facebook/LethalWeaponFOX) Martin Riggs (Clayne Crawford) and Roger Murtaugh (Damon Wayans) return on Tuesday, Sept. 26, for season 2 of FOX's hit buddy cop series, "Lethal Weapon."

Lynn Collins has joined "Lethal Weapon" as a recurring character for season 2.

Collins is the latest addition to Fox's buddy cop series, reports confirmed. The "True Blood" alum will take on the role of Molly, a friendly woman who has edge. A childhood friend to Martin Riggs (Clayne Crawford), she has known the police officer since they were young kids living in Texas. She decided to reside in California so her eight-year-old son could live close to his incarcerated father/her husband, Jake. She would often do the right thing, even if it puts her in danger.

The actress joins previously announced guest stars appearing this season, including newcomer Andrew Creer, "Law & Order: SVU" star Michelle Hurd and "CSI: Miami" actor Rex Linn.

It was revealed last week that pop singer JoJo will also join "Lethal Weapon" as a guest star for season 2. The brunette songstress, whose real name is Joanna Levesque, will play the role of a famous celebrity named Shaye. She is almost killed when a mysterious person from her past resurfaces.

Meanwhile, Fox recently released a new season 2 teaser showing Robert Murtaugh (Damon Wayans) expressing his care for Riggs. The 60-second clip opens with Riggs having a conversation with someone about his partner.

"[He's a] good guy. Worse part, he's way too emotional," Riggs describes Murtaugh. The scene cuts to Murtaugh being emotional during a confrontation. "Rick! I love you, man," he says while trying to stop Riggs from shooting someone.

"Did you say you love me?" Riggs answered back. Their heart-to-heart conversation is cut short when one of Tito Flores' (Danny Mora) henchmen suddenly appears.

The second season of "Lethal Weapon" premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.