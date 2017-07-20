'Lethal Weapon' Season 2 Spoilers: On the Plot and Michelle Hurd as Gina Santos

Facebook/LethalWeaponFOX "Lethal Weapon" TV series follows Martin Riggs and Roger Murtaugh as they combat crime in Los Angeles.

Considering the fact that its a reboot of a hit movie franchise, many did not expect "Lethal Weapon" to soar the way it did as TV series. However, the cast and crew of Fox series proved to its fans why it is worth following, and the reviews were enough to warrant another season. In "Lethal Weapon" season 2, "Blindspot" co-star Michelle Hurd is set to appear in some of the episodes.

According to Deadline, Hurd will be playing the role of Gina Santos, who will now be Avery's (Kevin Rahm) superior. Her task is to take control of the division amid dealing with the fact that she has history with Murtaugh (Damon Wayans). The tension between the two is expected to remain unaddressed until someone gives out, which could make "Lethal Weapon" season 2 all the more interesting.

Fans have been craving to hear more details about "Lethal Weapon" season 2. Unfortunately, the cast and crew have so far been tight-lipped about what is expected to come, especially considering the way the first season ended. Riggs (Clayne Crawford) went to Mexico on his own with the sole mission of finding Tito Flores (Danny Mora), the head of the cartel responsible for Miranda's (Floriana Lima) death. Upon finding out that his partner all but abandoned him, Murtaugh took it upon himself to follow Riggs, which will inevitably lead to a clash.

"The idea is to reboot the series in Season 2 by giving some resolution to what went down in Mexico in a way that feels satisfying, without necessarily having to do a serialized couple of episodes," showrunner Matt Miller told Yahoo TV. "We have a new mythology that we're going to be introducing; the cartel will still be alive in Season 2, but they're not going to be a focal point. We're using them as a layer and building on top of it."

This could mean several things for Riggs and Murtaugh, especially since the latter will be dealing with Gina's existence as his boss. His performance might suffer, which could lead to a clash against his partner. Regardless, "Lethal Weapon" season 2 will remain to be highly anticipated as it approaches its September premiere.