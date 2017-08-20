'Lethal Weapon' Season 2 Spoilers: Thomas Lennon to Return as Leo Getz in More Episodes; New Guest Star Revealed

(Photo: FOX) Thomas Lennon as Leo Getz in "Lethal Weapon" season 2.

Another guest star for "Lethal Weapon" season 2 has been named.

According to TVLine, Adrian Pasdar will appear in the fourth episode of the series. He will play the role of a con artist grifter who goes to the extreme.

Executive producer Matthew Miller told the publication that Pasdar's character in "Lethal Weapon" season 2 will rob people in a private jet and escape by jumping out of it in a parachute.

Pasdar recently appeared in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," "Supergirl" and "Colony." The episode he will star in will also involve a father-daughter story so it looks like "Lethal Weapon" season 2 will treat fans to both drama and action in this installment.

Meanwhile, Miller also confirmed that Thomas Lennon will reprise his role as laywer Leo Getz in the new season. He played the character, which was first played by Joe Pesci, last season in one episode titled "As Good as It Getz."

Those who want to see more of the character would love to know that Lennon will be back to portray the character "a few times" in "Lethal Weapon" season 2.

Early this year, Lennon talked to TVLine about the pressure of bringing the iconic character back and filling the shoes of Pesci.

Luckily, the intention with the whole series was not to try to replicate anything. In fact, this Leo is an attorney with bus ads. It was actually written a little more custom tailored to my brand of weirdness I think, which is a little different. Joe Pesci has got an amazing, really fast, East Coast weirdness. I've got that creepy-eyed, Jeff Dahmer kind of weirdo. So my intention was to bring my own, very specific, energetic level of weirdness to this new incarnation.

"Lethal Weapon" season 2 will premiere Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.